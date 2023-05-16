Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Varun Beverages (PEPSI Zimbabwe)

Finance Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Varun Beverages (PEPSI Zimbabwe)
May. 20, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The company is looking for an accounts Graduate Trainee who is able to Keep financial records ,prepare reports and reconciling of financial statements .The candidate should be willing to grow with the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reconcile accounts in timely manner.
  • Prepare bank payments ,general ledger, posting and statements.
  • Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.
  • Research track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.
  • Filling all office documents and maintaining files.
  • Keeping financial records updated ,preparing reports and reconciling bank statements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in accounting with a Degree class 1 or 2.1 only.
  • Atleast 1 year proven experience.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Strong problem solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please email Cvs to: beverageshr@gmail.com

Deadline: 20 May 2023

Varun Beverages (PEPSI Zimbabwe)

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe is a subsidiary of the Indian-headquartered Varun Beverages Limited, franchise bottler of PepsiCo dealing with brands such as Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Sting and Seven-Up.

Related Jobs

Nash Furnishers
Nash Furnishers

IT Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Graduate Trainee In Software Engineering: ICT

Deadline:
Ecocash Holdings (Cassava Smartech)
Ecocash Holdings (Cassava Smartech)

Graduate Trainee (IS Project)

Deadline:
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe

Undergraduate Scholarship Program

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More