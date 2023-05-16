Finance Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

The company is looking for an accounts Graduate Trainee who is able to Keep financial records ,prepare reports and reconciling of financial statements .The candidate should be willing to grow with the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reconcile accounts in timely manner.

Prepare bank payments ,general ledger, posting and statements.

Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.

Research track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.

Filling all office documents and maintaining files.

Keeping financial records updated ,preparing reports and reconciling bank statements.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in accounting with a Degree class 1 or 2.1 only.

Atleast 1 year proven experience.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong problem solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please email Cvs to: beverageshr@gmail.com

Deadline: 20 May 2023