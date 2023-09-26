Finance Intern/ Attache` (Harare)
Job Description
Buy Zimbabwe is looking for a self-motivated, hardworking and detail-oriented team player to join the Finance Team as an Attache`
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drawing up project revenue and expenditure budgets.
- Establish a functional and auditable cost and financial management system.
- Cost control and revenue collection to meet budgeted targets.
- Manage supplier database and relationships to ensure optimum quality of supplies and delivery efficiency.
- Procurement of all project and office requirements in a cost-effective way.
- Client invoicing and timeous payment to third parties.
- Manage collections from debtors and ensure a healthy cash flow.
- Filing of all financial, administration, and human resources documents.
- Any other duties that may be assigned to ensure the company delivers efficiently.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree or equivalency in Accounting or Banking and Finance.
- Detail Oriented.
NB: This vacancy is for students looking for work-related learning opportunities only!
Other
How to Apply
• Those interested should send application letters and curriculum vitae together with work-related learning letters from their institutions to: buyzim1@gmail.com on or before 12:00 Hrs. Please state "Finance Intern/ Attache`" on the subject line
NB: Students without work-related letters from their institutions will not be considered!
Deadline: 27 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Zimbabwe
Buy Zimbabwe was established in 2011 with the aim of promoting and deepening locally produced products and resources at a time imports were dominating the local market.