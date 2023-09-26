Pindula|Search Pindula
Finance Intern/ Attache` (Harare)

Buy Zimbabwe
Sep. 27, 2023
Job Description

Buy Zimbabwe is looking for a self-motivated, hardworking and detail-oriented team player to join the Finance Team as an Attache`

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Drawing up project revenue and expenditure budgets.
  • Establish a functional and auditable cost and financial management system.
  • Cost control and revenue collection to meet budgeted targets.
  • Manage supplier database and relationships to ensure optimum quality of supplies and delivery efficiency.
  • Procurement of all project and office requirements in a cost-effective way.
  • Client invoicing and timeous payment to third parties.
  • Manage collections from debtors and ensure a healthy cash flow.
  • Filing of all financial, administration, and human resources documents.
  • Any other duties that may be assigned to ensure the company delivers efficiently.

Qualifications and Experience

  •  Studying towards a degree or equivalency in Accounting or Banking and Finance.
  • Detail Oriented.

NB: This vacancy is for students looking for work-related learning opportunities only!

Other

How to Apply

• Those interested should send application letters and curriculum vitae together with work-related learning letters from their institutions to: buyzim1@gmail.com on or before 12:00 Hrs. Please state "Finance Intern/ Attache`" on the subject line

NB: Students without work-related letters from their institutions will not be considered!

Deadline: 27 September 2023

Buy Zimbabwe

08644 271680

Buy Zimbabwe was established in 2011 with the aim of promoting and deepening locally produced products and resources at a time imports were dominating the local market.

