Finance Intern (Bulawayo)

Job Description

An opportunity has arisen within a local NGO which is seeking the services of a Finance Intern.

The organisation seeks to recruit a Finance Intern who will assist in providing accounting and financial services necessary for the continued operations of the organization. S/he will assist Finance Officers in attending to all the important accounting functions of the organization to ensure that transactions are correctly captured in the most efficient manner and that day-to-day accounting is effectively and efficiently carried out to support the various programs. The Finance Intern reports directly to Finance Officers. The position collaborates closely with other positions to ensure application and adherence to organisation policies, donor regulation policies and contractual obligations.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Finance Intern will be responsible for processing payments, filing documents, capturing financial transactions in the system, reconciliations, preparing supporting schedules for journal processing.

Preparing bank reconciliations.

Maintenance of financial records.

Assisting in preparation of donor expenditure reports; implementation of Financial Policies.

Participate in financial audits and donor compliance checks.

Qualifications and Experience

The Finance Intern must be a recent graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and must have a basic understanding of any accounting package.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants must direct their applications and CVs to: recruitcomms@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023