Finance Intern (Harare)

Job Description

ActionAid Zimbabwe is a global justice organization working in over 40 countries,taking sides with people living in poverty and exclusion to achieve social justice, poverty eradication and gender equality.

ActionAid Zimbabwe seeks to recruit for the Finance Intern on a 1-year Internship.

Reporting to the Finance Assistant, the Finance Intern will function collaboratively as a member of the Finance Team and will play a significant role in cash management (receipting, banking, maintenance of petty cash & replenishments, ensuring payments are signed and presented to the bank) capturing of the CP accounts and processing of payments to clients in line with AAZ financial management and accountability guidelines.