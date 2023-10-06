Finance Intern (Harare)

Job Description

This position requires a highly motivated and mature individual. S/he should have the ability to work under minimum supervision and under pressure, with initiative, excellent communication and presentation skills, and the ability to work with diverse professionals. The incumbent will report to the Finance Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Primary processing of payments, and maintaining cash, bank books, and other financial documentation in an accurate and timely manner.

Follow up on project-specific acquittals and payout reimbursements and allowances to workshop participants.

Participating in the Preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual budgets and preparation of financial reports.

Preparing and attending to internal and external audits.

Prepare Bank, petty cash & ledger reconciliations.

Support internal, external, and donor audits and ensure that any actions are dealt with.

Maintain good relationships with third parties, suppliers, and donors through positive communication.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards an Accounting Degree at a local tertiary institution.

Knowledge and proficient user of Microsoft Office and Excel productivity tools.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting and Belina Payroll software is an added advantage.

A clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Application letter together with detailed curriculum vitae, proof of qualification, and experience should be submitted to Adult Rape Clinic, Ward C9, Parirenyatwa Hospital, Mazowe Street, or email to: arcrecruitment2009@gmail.com, with the subject heading: Finance Intern.

Deadline: 08 October 2023