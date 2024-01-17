Finance Intern (Harare)

Job Description

The Adult Rape Clinic (ARC) is a Registered Non-Governmental Organization that offers medical and psychosocial support care to survivors of sexual gender-based violence (SGBV). ARC is looking for an experienced Media and Communications Officer to be based in Harare. ARC’s employment policy respects gender and human rights and offers opportunities to all without discrimination.

ARC has a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual exploitation and abuse and violations of child safeguarding values.

This position requires a highly motivated and mature individual. S/he should have the ability to work under minimum supervision and under pressure, with initiative, excellent communication and presentation skills, and the ability to work with diverse professionals. The incumbent will report to the Finance Officer.