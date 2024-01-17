Finance Intern (Harare)
Job Description
The Adult Rape Clinic (ARC) is a Registered Non-Governmental Organization that offers medical and psychosocial support care to survivors of sexual gender-based violence (SGBV). ARC is looking for an experienced Media and Communications Officer to be based in Harare. ARC’s employment policy respects gender and human rights and offers opportunities to all without discrimination.
ARC has a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual exploitation and abuse and violations of child safeguarding values.
This position requires a highly motivated and mature individual. S/he should have the ability to work under minimum supervision and under pressure, with initiative, excellent communication and presentation skills, and the ability to work with diverse professionals. The incumbent will report to the Finance Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Primary processing of payments, and maintaining cash, bank books, and other financial documentation in an accurate and timely manner.
- Follow up on project-specific acquittals and payout reimbursements and allowances to workshop participants.
- Participating in the Preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual budgets and preparation of financial reports.
- Preparing and attending to internal and external audits.
- Prepare Bank, petty cash & ledger reconciliations.
- Support internal, external, and donor audits and ensure that any actions are dealt with.
- Maintain good relationships with third parties, suppliers, and donors through positive communication.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards an Accounting Degree at a local tertiary institution.
- Knowledge and proficient user of Microsoft Office and Excel productivity tools.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting and Belina Payroll software is an added advantage.
- A clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Application letter together with detailed curriculum vitae, proof of qualification, and experience should be submitted to: Adult Rape Clinic, Ward C9, Parirenyatwa Hospital, Mazowe Street, OR email to: arcrecruitment2009@gmail.com. with the subject heading: Finance Intern
Short-listed candidates meeting the above requirements will be contacted.
Deadline: 31 December 2023
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
The Adult Rape Clinic (ARC) was established as a response to the dire lack of appropriate facilities for a comprehensive and sensitive response for rape survivors in government hospitals in Harare and aims to establish a model for replication throughout the country. It provides comprehensive management including medical management, counseling and support services and has formed partnerships with organizations providing complementary services such as ongoing psycho-social support, police and legal services, as well as prevention, awareness raising and advocacy surrounding gender based violence issues.Ward C9 Parirenyatwa Hospital.
