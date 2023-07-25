Finance Intern (Harare)
Job Description
The Finance intern will undergo a one (1) year internship and provides support to the Authority’s Finance and Administration department. The candidate will be reporting to the Finance Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting to generate and analyze financial reports.
- Assisting in preparation of financial statements.
- Assisting with research and data entry.
- Assisting in administrative work.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidate should be currently studying towards a Degree or Diploma in Accounting/ Finance or equivalent.
- Computer literacy is a must.
- Excellent written, interpersonal and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should submit an application letter (indicating the post being applied for) together with a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of academic and professional certificates saved as a single pdf file to: hr@baz.co.zw
Deadliine: 25 July 2023 before 12:00hours
Broadcasting Authority Of Zimbabwe
The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is the regulatory authority for broadcasting in Zimbabwe. BAZ was established through an Act of Parliament in 2001 providing for the functions, powers and duties of the authority. BAZ falls under the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. BAZ issues licenses to television and radio broadcasting companies in Zimbabwe.
Phone: +263 4 443465-7
Email: info@baz.co.zw
Address
Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe
27 Boscobel Drive West, Highlands, Harare
P O Box CY496, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe