Finance Intern (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting: Assistant Accountant
Interacts with: All Departments
Supervision of: None
Terms and Conditions
Employment
Fixed Term Contract (One year attachment)
Remuneration: To be discussed with the successful candidate
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing and processing RTGS and wallet payments.
- Capturing of all processed payments in BR.Net.
- Processing Kineto liquidations.
- Ensuring that all outstanding Finance transactions are cleared on all bank reconciliations.
- Statutory reserve returns preparation.
- Bank account opening Systematic filing of all important Finance documents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards attaining a degree or Diploma in Accounting.
Skills Required
- Ability to resolve queries and Settlement of transactions.
- Good analytical, reporting and excel skills.
- Good verbal and functional written communication skills.
- Friendly and approachable personality.
- Adaptable with the ability to prioritize.
- Ability to work in team environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applications Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 15 October 2024 by 4pm. All applications should be emailed to: hr@innbucks.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your Email subject reference Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
InnBucks MicroBank Limited
InnBucks MicroBank Limited is a Deposit Taking Microfinance Bank, registered and regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29].
InnBucks Microbank Limited, is a Fintech, offering a wide range of innovative banking and financial services solutions to individuals and businesses through our digital platforms and Simbisa Quick Service Restaurants countrywide.