InnBucks MicroBank Limited

Finance Intern (Harare)

InnBucks MicroBank Limited
Oct. 15, 2024
Job Description

Reporting: Assistant Accountant

Interacts with: All Departments

Supervision of: None

Terms and Conditions

Employment

Fixed Term Contract (One year attachment)

Remuneration: To be discussed with the successful candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparing and processing RTGS and wallet payments.
  • Preparing and processing RTGS and wallet payments.
  • Capturing of all processed payments in BR.Net.
  • Processing Kineto liquidations.
  • Ensuring that all outstanding Finance transactions are cleared on all bank reconciliations.
  • Statutory reserve returns preparation.
  • Bank account opening Systematic filing of all important Finance documents.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards attaining a degree or Diploma in Accounting.

Skills Required

  • Ability to resolve queries and Settlement of transactions.
  • Good analytical, reporting and excel skills.
  • Good verbal and functional written communication skills.
  • Friendly and approachable personality.
  • Adaptable with the ability to prioritize.
  • Ability to work in team environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applications Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 15 October 2024 by 4pm. All applications should be emailed to: hr@innbucks.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your Email subject reference Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

InnBucks MicroBank Limited

Website

InnBucks MicroBank Limited is a Deposit Taking Microfinance Bank, registered and regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29].

InnBucks Microbank Limited, is a Fintech, offering a wide range of innovative banking and financial services solutions to individuals and businesses through our digital platforms and Simbisa Quick Service Restaurants countrywide.

