Finance Intern (Harare)
Job Description
An opportunity has arisen within a local NGO which is seeking the services of a Finance Intern.
The organisation seeks to recruit a Finance Intern who will assist in providing accounting and financial services necessary for the continued operations of the organization. S/he will assist Finance Officers in attending to all the important accounting functions of the organization to ensure that transactions are correctly captured in the most efficient manner and that day-to-day accounting is effectively and efficiently carried out to support the various programs. The Finance Intern reports directly to Finance Officers. The position collaborates closely with other positions to ensure application and adherence to organisation policies, donor regulation policies and contractual obligations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Finance Intern will be responsible for processing payments, filing documents, capturing financial transactions in the system, reconciliations,
- Preparing supporting schedules for journal processing.
- Preparing bank reconciliations.
- Maintenance of financial records.
- Assisting in preparation of donor expenditure reports.
- Implementation of Financial Policies.
- Participate in financial audits and donor compliance checks.
Qualifications and Experience
- The Finance Intern must be a recent graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and must have a basic understanding of any accounting package.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants must direct their applications and CVs to: recruitcomms@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Legal Resources Foundation
The Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) began its operations in 1985, with the establishment of the Harare Legal Projects Centre; publication of the Zimbabwe Law Reports to document cases advancing jurisprudence in Zimbabwe; and a pilot paralegal programme designed to take the law to the people. The organisation has expanded its programmes and reach over the past 35 years, with 5 provincial centres and 13 Legal Advice Centres spread across the country.
The LRF works with authorities and institutions to strengthen the justice system, identifying barriers to accessing justice and addressing these through building the capacities of officials responsible for the administration and delivery of justice.