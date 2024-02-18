Finance Interns x2 (Harare)
Job Description
The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions. The successful candidates will be based at HEAD OFFICE.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing of Payments.
- Filing of Tax Returns.
- Reconciliation of receivables.
- Banking and Reconciliation of receipts.
- Palladium data inputting (cashbooks and journal).
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Degree in Finance or Accounting.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV and reference letters from the respective University Dean or Industrial Liaison Officer addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, for instance, “ATTACHMENT STUDENT-FINANCE.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 20 February 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.