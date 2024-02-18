Finance Interns x2 (Harare)

Job Description

The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions. The successful candidates will be based at HEAD OFFICE.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing of Payments.

Filing of Tax Returns.

Reconciliation of receivables.

Banking and Reconciliation of receipts.

Palladium data inputting (cashbooks and journal).

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Degree in Finance or Accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV and reference letters from the respective University Dean or Industrial Liaison Officer addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, for instance, “ATTACHMENT STUDENT-FINANCE.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.