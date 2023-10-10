Finance Manager Commercial (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.

The incumbent will be responsible to the Head Financial Reporting, Develop and implement a financial accounting strategy within policy guidelines relating to internal controls and reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash flow planning and presentation through analyzing the unit’s current cash position and projected cash inflows.

Compiles and consolidate the unit’s capital and expenditure budget annually in consultation with the Commercial Divisional Departments.

Monitors and interprets Commercial Division cash flows and predicts future trends.

Develops, maintains, and ensures compliance with internal financial and accounting policies and procedures.

Coordinates and completes annual audits for the unit and identify training needs of the Divisional staff.

Develops and maintains financial reports in line with Financial Reporting Standards, policies and guidelines.

Prepares and present the Business Unit financial reports monthly for management’s decisionmaking.

Establishes foreign exchange losses or gains relating to foreign loan transactions as well as all taxes and related transactions for payment to ZIMRA.

Prepares and exchange financial reports with International Telecom Administrators interconnected to TelOne for the purposes of settling bills monthly.

Prepares creditors’ and debtors’ age analysis reports to facilitate settlement of bills weekly.

Follow up outstanding bill payments with government and quasi-government institutions monthly.

Completes related tasks as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Financial Accounting.

Registered with Accounting Professional body like ACCA, Chartered Governance and Accountants Institute, Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe.

Qualified Chartered Accountant and Registered Public Accountant added advantage.

Plus 5 years of relevant experience with two years at the Supervisory level.

Competencies: