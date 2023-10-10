Finance Manager Corporate (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.

The incumbent will be responsible to the Head Financial Reporting. Develop and implement a financial accounting strategy within policy guidelines relating to internal controls and reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the financial accounting control function within the Treasury Department.

Contributes to and implements financial strategy.

Responsible for the preparation and quality of financial accounts and reports, including the Sustainability Report and other financial-related Shareholder Communications.

Interprets and implements changes to International Financial Reporting Standards and aligns TelOne Accounting Policies accordingly.

Drives continuous improvement of financial controls and operational excellence through an area of supervision, including the rollout of new technologies and Systems.

Prepares budgets and analyses and monitors the effect of operating, business environment, and budget or policy changes on the business unit's performance.

Assists in deciding on the financial and business viability of new and existing projects and programs.

Liaises with internal and external auditors and implements agreed audit findings.

Oversees the accounts payable function.

Oversees the treasury function.

Ensures compliance with tax, legislative, and statutory requirements.

Engage with external stakeholders including but not limited to financial Institutions, suppliers, and statutory authorities.

Ensure compliance with Exchange control regulations.

Ensures creditors’ and debtors’ reconciliations and age analysis reports are prepared in line with policies and procedures.

Demonstrates high levels of technical proficiency related to this role.

Have excellent decision-making skills and be able to escalate matters to senior management when required.

Completes all related tasks as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Financial Accounting.

Minimum pass ITC level and studying towards Chartered Accountant profession.

Must be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ).

Qualified Chartered Accountant and Registered Public Accountant added advantage.

Plus 5 years of relevant experience with two years at the Supervisory level.

Competencies: