Braford Investments

Finance Manager (Harare)

Braford Investments
Aug. 02, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a highly experienced and qualified Finance Manager to lead our finance team in Harare. The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of our business, including financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Lead and manage a team of finance professionals.
  • Develop and implement financial strategies to drive business growth.
  • Prepare and present financial reports to management and stakeholders.
  • Manage budgeting and forecasting processes.
  • Ensure compliance with financial regulations and standards.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with banks and other financial institutions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance.
  • Professional qualification - Qualified Accountant (CIMA, ACCA, CA).
  • At least 5 years of experience in a similar role.
  • Strong leadership and management skills.
  • Excellent financial analysis and reporting skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

If you are a motivated and experienced finance professional looking for a new challenge, please send your resume to: salesagents2016@gmail.com by 2 August 2024.

Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.

