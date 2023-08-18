Pindula|Search Pindula
EmpowerBank Limited

Finance Manager (Harare)

EmpowerBank Limited
Aug. 24, 2023
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within our Finance department for a Finance Manager. The successful candidate shall be responsible for providing accurate, timely and reliable financial information for decision making to both internal and external stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting in the formulation of the bank’s annual strategic plan through provision of financial information required for decision making
  • Preparing interim statements for periods ending June and year- end financial statements to assess the bank’s performance and for purposes of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements
  • Preparing management accounts on a monthly basis to ensure accurate and correct representation of the bank’s financial performance.
  • Reviewing and updating departmental procedures manuals on a regular basis to ensure compliance with best practice and enhance operational efficiency.
  • Supervising activities of the financial accounting and back-office sections on a regular basis to ensure targets are met.
  • Conducting regular random system checks to view and monitor transactions in the general ledger to ensure accuracy, authenticity and timeliness of postings.
  • Ensuring that all purchase or payment requests received are on the approved budget and relevant supporting documents are attached before authorization of payments.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or any other relevant field.
  • Must be a qualified professional – CA/ ACCA/ CIS etc.
  • At least 5 years relevant working experience 3 of which must be in a banking environment at managerial level.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. Copies of all educational and professional qualifications must be attached.

Deadline: 24 August 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

