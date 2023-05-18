Finance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Finance Manager will work closely with senior leadership to drive the business forward into the future. You will also enjoy working within talented teams of finance and accounting professionals to provide accurate and timely financial analysis to support decision making processes.

The key Objectives are:

Financial reporting and analysis.

Cost and Efficiency.

Risk and Control.

Working Capital Management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contributing to the businesses strategic planning process.

Providing insights and analyses to support the Business Unit Managing Executive and other functional heads.

Developing and analysing the business unit’s budgets and forecasts.

Delivering timeous and accurate business unit financial reports.

Managing relationships with key stakeholders.

Designing, implementing, and maintaining relevant systems of internal control for the unit.

Proactively managing the units financial and operational risks.

Inspiring and leading performance at individual and team levels and developing a highly motivated and productive finance team.

Managing the business unit’s operational expenses (OPEX) performance and execute on agreed OPEX optimization initiatives.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, together with ACCA / or Fully Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).

Computer Literacy with experience working within Microsoft Excel or Sage accounting systems. Experience in SAP will be an added advantage.

Ability to lead with empathy and passion.

Commercial and business acumen.

Other

How to Apply

If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw

Deadline: 19 May 2023