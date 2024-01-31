Finance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Chief Finance Officer, the incumbent is responsible for providing financial information for decision making through financial reporting, financial planning, regulatory and statutory compliance, tax management and providing audit oversight.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulating strategic and long-term business plans.

Financial and management reporting.

Providing and interpreting cash flows and predicting future trends.

Providing internal and external audit oversight.

Monitoring and reviewing Internal Control Systems.

Managing the Bank’s taxes.

Maintaining the General Ledger and accounting systems.

Authorising purchases and payments within set limits.

Coordinating the Finance department’s work.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Finance or Accounting.

A professional qualification in accounting.

Post-graduate qualification is an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in the accounting field with at least 2 years as an Accountant.

Mature individual with good leadership, interpersonal and communication skills.

A solid understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards and accounting standards.

Working knowledge of all statutory legislation and regulations.

Ability to supervise staff.

Other

