Finance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking to engage an experienced Finance Manager with a minimum of 10+ years’ experience incorporating at least 5 years of managerial experience gained working in a well-established financial services firm. Applicants Must be qualified CA, CIMA or ACCA graduates with proven experience of using financial information when evaluating strategic options. This is a senior role and will report to the Chief Executive Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Finance Manager will oversee the financial operations and provide strategic financial guidance to the business.

The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the company’s financial integrity, rigorously managing the company’s budget and cash flow, analyzing and interpreting financial data, and producing accurate and timely financial reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified CA, CIMA or ACCA qualification.

Master’s Degree in finance an Added Advantage.

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field.

Should have 5 years’ management experience.

At least +10 years’ experience with finance in the financial services sector.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

Feedback