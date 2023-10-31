Finance Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from experienced, results oriented and suitably qualified candidates for the Finance Manager position which has arisen within our organization.
Key roles.
- This is a management position responsible for financial operations and ensuring the financial integrity of the company.
- To provide accurate financial information, implement effective financial controls and support sound decision making by management.
Duties and Responsibilities
FINANCE STRATEGIES-formulates and implements Finance Strategies covering the following areas:
- Working Capital Management.
- Foreign Currency procurement.
- Information Systems.
- Timeous production of financial reports and accounts.
- Compliance with statutory regulations.
- Financial Controls.
ANNUAL BUDGETS & LONG-TERM BUSINESS PLANS
- Distributes the draft budgets to directors for approval by the Board.
- Co-ordinates the implementation for the annual budget and long-term plans.
FINANCIAL CONTROLS
- Reviews accounting systems regularly.
- Implements internal controls in financial systems.
- Implements recommendations by internal and external auditors.
- Ensures that the Asset Register is properly maintained.
- Ensures that the vehicle costing is done in accordance with existing policy.
BANKING FACILITIES
- Reviews and renews bank facilities.
- Manages company liquid assets through appropriate investment facilities.
AUDITING
- Co-ordinates audit activities with both external and internal auditors.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- Presents the Audited Financial Statements for signing at the Company’s Annual General Meeting by the Directors.
- Ensures the timeous preparation of historical monthly and annual finance statements by the Finance Department.
TAXATION
- Prepares the tax computations for the company annually.
- Co-ordinates the periodic payment of corporate and other taxes as necessary.
- Submit tax returns to the Tax Office annually.
FOREIGN PAYMENTS
- Co-ordinates the sourcing of foreign currency for foreign creditors.
- Co-ordinates the reconciliation of foreign suppliers’ accounts.
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Develops, implements and co-ordinates.
COMPANY SECRETARIAL DUTIES
- Co-ordinates board and sub-committee meetings.
- Takes minutes in Board and sub-committee meetings.
- Completes statutory returns for submission to registrar of companies.
- Co-ordinate the company’s pension fund matters as the company’s Principal Officer.
INFORMATION SYSTEMS
- Supervises the IT Administrator and other IT staff.
- Reviews the computer Main Hardware and Software in line with modern trends.
- Co-ordinates the purchase and installation of the company’s main hardware and software.
- Reviews IT maintenance contracts annually.
- Develops information systems and plan.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting degree.
- Professional qualification like, CA, CIMA, CIS or ACCA.
- At least 4 years’ experience at a similar position preferably in a manufacturing environment.
- Secretarial experience will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications with detailed CVs to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw
Deadline: 03 November 2023
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.