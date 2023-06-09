Finance Manager x2 (Harare)

Job Description

The Finance Manager will be responsible for financial management. This includes managing the creation and maintenance of financial reports and finance related strategies for OPHID in compliance with donor and funders’ rules and regulations and other applicable guidelines. In addition, he or she will be responsible for ensuring that effective internal controls and systems that govern financial management and operations are implemented in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare monthly project financial reports through authorising month-end journals, account reconciliations, reviewing sub-grantee financial reports and approving expenditure journals in compliance with the Accounting SOP and other applicable guidelines.

Approve monthly project advance liquidation reports in compliance with OPHID policies and other applicable guidelines.

Approve monthly VAT refund claims reports in compliance with USAID rules and regulations and other applicable guidelines.

Liaise with auditors with respect to donor and OPHID audit requirements and facilitate audit work.

Authorise advance cash requests for all projects in compliance with OPHID policies and other applicable guidelines.

Review general ledger for accounts for accuracy and completeness (e.g., identify accounts which should ordinarily have debit balances that are in credit and vice-versa, suspense accounts, unusual balances among other things) in compliance with OPHID policies and procedures and submit to Finance Officer for investigation and rectifying.

Authorise payments and receipts for accuracy, completeness and compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

Authorise transactions at the second level on the payment platforms.

Authorise tax returns ensuring that statutory returns are correctly completed and filed and that statutory obligations are paid on time.

Ensure that both donors and OPHID’s financial policies and procedures are always adhered to, by approving transactions that are compliant and educating staff on the need to comply.

Participates in the preparation of annual work-plans and budgets through provision of information on costs and actual expenditures.

Participates in Budget Variance Analysis meetings through providing responses and explanations with respect to actual expenditures.

Authorise payroll for compliance with OPHID policies and procedures and other applicable guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting,

Full professional qualification such as CA, ACCA, CIS, CIMA,

At least 5 years’ experience working in Finance and Operations at a supervisory level – Accountant/ Finance Officer or higher,

Experience managing USG funds gained in an NGO set up or audit firm is an added advantage,

Organisational skills and the ability to meet deadlines,

High level of numeracy and ability to pay attention to detail,

Good communication and interpersonal skills,

Good people/team management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Click link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=WlmQhW79gUuVjjht-RnVEasw_0s-WM1AorkHDtaazgdUQUxDVlQ5TUdXSzVHWDhKTVA3UFlMTkE1Ui4u and Complete the Application Form then submit your cv, certificates and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 18 June 2023