Finance Officer/ Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

The National Biotechnology Authority is looking for a Finance Officer/ Accountant who is immediately available to fill in the position on a temporary basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports per NBA reporting requirements.

Providing full accounting services including preparation of estimates, forecasts, budgetary control and final accounts.

Monitoring the financial information system to ensure that timely and accurate information is. provided for decision making.

Managing cash flow.

Reviewing of payments, cashbook and reconciliations.

Checking journals and facilitating month-end and year end processes.

Assisting in the coordination of internal and external audits.

Ensure all statutory payments and submission of returns are made on time.

Analyze financial trends.

Conduct risk analysis.

Assist with the preparation of board reports and packs.

Supervision of the accounts staff.

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting degree/ ACCA/ CA/ CIS.

5 years proven work experience as an Accountant.

Knowledge of Business and financial systems/ Accounting in the manufacturing sector.

Skills to monitor financial systems and reconcile accounts.

Pastel Experience.

Excellent organizational and time-management skills.

Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.

Ability to prioritize and deliver on tight deadlines.

Confidentiality.

Strong communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled "Finance Officer/ Accountant".

Deadline: 15 June 2023

Feedback