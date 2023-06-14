Finance Officer/ Accountant (Harare)

Job Description
The National Biotechnology Authority is looking for a Finance Officer/ Accountant who is immediately available to fill in the position on a temporary basis.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports per NBA reporting requirements.
- Providing full accounting services including preparation of estimates, forecasts, budgetary control and final accounts.
- Monitoring the financial information system to ensure that timely and accurate information is. provided for decision making.
- Managing cash flow.
- Reviewing of payments, cashbook and reconciliations.
- Checking journals and facilitating month-end and year end processes.
- Assisting in the coordination of internal and external audits.
- Ensure all statutory payments and submission of returns are made on time.
- Analyze financial trends.
- Conduct risk analysis.
- Assist with the preparation of board reports and packs.
- Supervision of the accounts staff.
- Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting degree/ ACCA/ CA/ CIS.
- 5 years proven work experience as an Accountant.
- Knowledge of Business and financial systems/ Accounting in the manufacturing sector.
- Skills to monitor financial systems and reconcile accounts.
- Pastel Experience.
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
- Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.
- Ability to prioritize and deliver on tight deadlines.
- Confidentiality.
- Strong communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled "Finance Officer/ Accountant".
Deadline: 15 June 2023
National Biotechnology Authority
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Admin Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Assistant Financial Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Kadoma City Council
Internal Audit Assistant (C3)
Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Assistant Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration
Deadline:
Proserve Consulting Group
Finance Manager
Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Auditor
Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Accounting Assistant
Deadline:
Chipinge Town Council
Town Secretary (Chipinge)
Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Assistant Internal Auditor
Deadline: