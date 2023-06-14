Pindula|
List ProductAccount
National Biotechnology Authority

Finance Officer/ Accountant (Harare)

National Biotechnology Authority
Jun. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The National Biotechnology Authority is looking for a Finance Officer/ Accountant who is immediately available to fill in the position on a temporary basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports per NBA reporting requirements.
  • Providing full accounting services including preparation of estimates, forecasts, budgetary control and final accounts.
  • Monitoring the financial information system to ensure that timely and accurate information is. provided for decision making.
  • Managing cash flow.
  • Reviewing of payments, cashbook and reconciliations.
  • Checking journals and facilitating month-end and year end processes.
  • Assisting in the coordination of internal and external audits.
  • Ensure all statutory payments and submission of returns are made on time.
  • Analyze financial trends.
  • Conduct risk analysis.
  • Assist with the preparation of board reports and packs.
  • Supervision of the accounts staff.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Accounting degree/ ACCA/ CA/ CIS.
  • 5 years proven work experience as an Accountant.
  • Knowledge of Business and financial systems/ Accounting in the manufacturing sector.
  • Skills to monitor financial systems and reconcile accounts.
  • Pastel Experience.
  • Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
  • Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.
  • Ability to prioritize and deliver on tight deadlines.
  • Confidentiality.
  • Strong communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled "Finance Officer/ Accountant".

Deadline: 15 June 2023

National Biotechnology Authority

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Admin Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Assistant Financial Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Kadoma City Council
Kadoma City Council

Internal Audit Assistant (C3)

Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)

Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration

Deadline:
Proserve Consulting Group
Proserve Consulting Group

Finance Manager

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Auditor

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Chipinge Town Council
Chipinge Town Council

Town Secretary (Chipinge)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Internal Auditor

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback