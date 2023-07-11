Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)

Finance Officer: Agro - Entrepreneurs Access to Finance Training & Mentorship Project (Harare)

Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)
Jul. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

About ZADT

ZADT partners and collaborates with other development institutions and NGOs to support activities that benefit smallholder farmers in general. The role of ZADT in these partnerships is to facilitate access to finance and the provision of business development services to potential beneficiaries of these programmes.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of project Finance Officer for a Three (3) Year Rural and Peri-Urban Women and Youth Agro- Entrepreneurs [i.e., Smallholder Farmers (SHFs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)] Access to Finance Training and Mentorship Project in Zimbabwe. The program seeks to provide financial literacy training and to facilitate increased access to appropriately structured finance to youth and women involved in agribusiness initiatives. This position reports to the Finance and Administration Manager of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Tracking project expenditure and performance against the thresholds outlined in the budget.
  • Reviews and analyses monthly budget vs actuals report for the project recommending appropriate action to address low and high burn rates.
  • Primary responsibility for maintaining the project files, including agreement, amendments, reports etc.
  • Realignment of project budgets in liaison with the Project Manager and submitting to the Finance Manager for review.
  • Preparing an agreed consolidated periodic donor project financial report before the agreement deadline.
  • Preparing cash and bank payments vouchers and entering of transactions into appropriate accounting system.
  • Works with Finance Manager in the month end accounting close processes.
  • Assisting in the maintenance of all accounting records, ensuring that records are complete, accurate and safeguarded.
  • Monitoring cash and bank balances and coordinate monthly cash flow requests.
  • Assisting the Finance Manager in responding to audit inquiries.
  • Supervising the Procurement process
  • Coordinating general travel logistics for program team working with the Project Manager.
  • The Finance Officer is expected to conduct himself/ herself both professionally and personally in such a manner as to bring credit to ZADT and to not jeopardize its mission.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A bachelor’s degree in accounting, Finance, or any related field.
  • At least 5 years’ experience supporting finance and administration in the non-governmental sector and familiarity with donor regulations and administrative procedures in the implementation of donor funded projects.
  • Demonstrated competency with computerized general ledger software.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
  • Advanced computer skills in MS Office programs, particularly Excel.

Required Skills:

  • Analytical skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Computer skills:
  • Communication skills report writing and presentation skills.
  • Planning, organizing and coordination skills.
  • Ability to work with a diverse team.
  • A clean class Four (4) driver’s licence.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send one document that includes your cover letter describing your interest, qualifications, contactable references, and your CV to: info@zadt.co.zw

NB: ZADT is an equal opportunity organization and encourages both female and male candidates to apply. Applicants will be considered on a rolling basis and shortlisting will proceed as applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 14 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)

Website
+263 242 303560

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT) was created on the 5th of October 2010 by SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and Humanistic Institute for Development Cooperation (Hivos) for the primary purpose of contributing to the recovery and improvement of the smallholder farming sector and improve the food security and incomes of rural households in Zimbabwe.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)

Administrative Assistant: Agro - Entrepreneurs Access to Finance Training & Mentorship Project (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Internal Auditor x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Finance and Administration Officer x5

Deadline:
Croco Motors
Croco Motors

Debtors Clerks x11 (3 months Contract)

Deadline:
Croco Motors
Croco Motors

Internal Auditor (Harare)

Deadline:
ZimPost
ZimPost

Internal Auditor (Harare)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Pharmacy/ SBU’s Manager (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Corporate Finance Manager: Mergers, Acquisitions And Venture Capital

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Finance Manager (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback