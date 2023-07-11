Finance Officer: Agro - Entrepreneurs Access to Finance Training & Mentorship Project (Harare)
Job Description
About ZADT
ZADT partners and collaborates with other development institutions and NGOs to support activities that benefit smallholder farmers in general. The role of ZADT in these partnerships is to facilitate access to finance and the provision of business development services to potential beneficiaries of these programmes.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of project Finance Officer for a Three (3) Year Rural and Peri-Urban Women and Youth Agro- Entrepreneurs [i.e., Smallholder Farmers (SHFs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)] Access to Finance Training and Mentorship Project in Zimbabwe. The program seeks to provide financial literacy training and to facilitate increased access to appropriately structured finance to youth and women involved in agribusiness initiatives. This position reports to the Finance and Administration Manager of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Tracking project expenditure and performance against the thresholds outlined in the budget.
- Reviews and analyses monthly budget vs actuals report for the project recommending appropriate action to address low and high burn rates.
- Primary responsibility for maintaining the project files, including agreement, amendments, reports etc.
- Realignment of project budgets in liaison with the Project Manager and submitting to the Finance Manager for review.
- Preparing an agreed consolidated periodic donor project financial report before the agreement deadline.
- Preparing cash and bank payments vouchers and entering of transactions into appropriate accounting system.
- Works with Finance Manager in the month end accounting close processes.
- Assisting in the maintenance of all accounting records, ensuring that records are complete, accurate and safeguarded.
- Monitoring cash and bank balances and coordinate monthly cash flow requests.
- Assisting the Finance Manager in responding to audit inquiries.
- Supervising the Procurement process
- Coordinating general travel logistics for program team working with the Project Manager.
- The Finance Officer is expected to conduct himself/ herself both professionally and personally in such a manner as to bring credit to ZADT and to not jeopardize its mission.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in accounting, Finance, or any related field.
- At least 5 years’ experience supporting finance and administration in the non-governmental sector and familiarity with donor regulations and administrative procedures in the implementation of donor funded projects.
- Demonstrated competency with computerized general ledger software.
- Demonstrated knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
- Advanced computer skills in MS Office programs, particularly Excel.
Required Skills:
- Analytical skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Computer skills:
- Communication skills report writing and presentation skills.
- Planning, organizing and coordination skills.
- Ability to work with a diverse team.
- A clean class Four (4) driver’s licence.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send one document that includes your cover letter describing your interest, qualifications, contactable references, and your CV to: info@zadt.co.zw
NB: ZADT is an equal opportunity organization and encourages both female and male candidates to apply. Applicants will be considered on a rolling basis and shortlisting will proceed as applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)
The Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT) was created on the 5th of October 2010 by SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and Humanistic Institute for Development Cooperation (Hivos) for the primary purpose of contributing to the recovery and improvement of the smallholder farming sector and improve the food security and incomes of rural households in Zimbabwe.