Finance Officer Budgeting & Planning

Higherlife Foundation (Higherlife) is a social impact organization that invests in human capital to build thriving individuals, communities, and sustainable livelihoods. Founded by Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa in 1996, the Foundation was first launched in Zimbabwe and has since spread its footprint to Lesotho, Burundi, Rwanda, Swaziland, South Africa, and Kenya. Higherlife Foundation implements projects in Education; Health; Rural Transformation and Sustainable Livelihoods; and Disaster Relief and Preparedness impacting millions of lives in the communities it serves.