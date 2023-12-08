Finance Officer Budgeting & Planning
Job Description
Support the Accountant-Budgeting and planning by overseeing and monitoring the budgeting & planning activities for the entire organization. This includes managing financial expenditure and ensuring accountability.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct initial variance analysis and financial analysis of programs/projects implemented within the organization.
- Monitor budget control processes and ensure the implementation of effective internal controls.
- Provide technical assistance to Heads of Departments in other areas to ensure compliance with financial policies and procedures.
- Ensure accurate allocation of accounting data into the ERP system, following HLF Finance policies, regulations, and practices.
- Maintain precise financial records, both electronically and in hard copy, including all relevant supporting documentation.
- Assist the Accountant in reviewing and consolidating budgets for the Foundation. Prepare budget summaries under HLF/Delta’s accounting policies and procedures.
- Contribute to the preparation and updating of annual and 5-year budget forecasts.
- Review school fees payments submitted for payment by SBU teams and prepare weekly reconciliations of school fees.
- Coordinate and prepare financial reports for programs and projects, adhering to HLF regulations, requirements, and procedures.
- Aid the Accountant in forecasting cash flows aligned with the Foundation’s targets. Maintain daily control over disbursed funds.
- Provide support to the accountant in facilitating financial audits under HLF Policies & procedures.
- Provide recommendations for procedural improvements and contribute to staff training in accounting, finance, and compliance with financial procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Bachelor's Degree.
- Must have 2 Years Experience.
Required skills:
- Budgeting & Forecasting.
- Business Skills.
- Financial Management.
- Problem solving.
- Time management.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 30 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Higherlife Foundation
Higherlife Foundation (Higherlife) is a social impact organization that invests in human capital to build thriving individuals, communities, and sustainable livelihoods. Founded by Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa in 1996, the Foundation was first launched in Zimbabwe and has since spread its footprint to Lesotho, Burundi, Rwanda, Swaziland, South Africa, and Kenya. Higherlife Foundation implements projects in Education; Health; Rural Transformation and Sustainable Livelihoods; and Disaster Relief and Preparedness impacting millions of lives in the communities it serves.