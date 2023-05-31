Finance Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The incumbent will be responsible for the operational side of Finance within the business. The main focus will be to ensure the efficient running of the finance function.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting management with relevant information and insights on costs and capital expenditure.

Ensuring that accuracy and completeness of cost information are included in the monthly accounts.

Providing input from procurement into cash flow, forecasting and management.

Reconciling individual creditors’ accounts to suppliers’ statements and resolving any disputes thereof.

Receiving GRVs matched to suppliers’ invoices and checking for completeness.

Completing payment vouchers according to remittance advices and subsequent posting.

Bank reconciliations at the end of the month.

Computing monthly VAT claimable/payable and completing returns for submission.

Assisting in the preparation of the monthly financial reporting pack to Balance Sheet level.

Processing all intercompany/divisions’ creditors’ transactions, monthly accrual charges and all cash book creditors’ transactions.

Initiating and loading payments on the banking systems.

Receiving bank statements and informing the Sales Department of customer receipts.

Creating, keeping, maintaining, and tracking the organisation’s loans (balances, interest rates and due/ maturity dates).

Creating and updating inventory product codes into warehouses.

Monthly stock taking and posting stock sheets figures and completing stock take.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, CIMA, ACCA or equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position in the manufacturing Industry.

Microsoft Office/ Pastel/ Sage.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023