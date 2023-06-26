Finance Officer (Harare)

Job Description
Background
The Health Resilience Fund (HRF) 2022-2025 is a pooled health fund that is continuing to build on the gains obtained through the Health Development Fund (HDF) 2016-2021, with the support of the European Union (EU), UK Department for International Development (DFID) now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Government of Sweden, Government of Ireland, and The Global Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi). The programme aims to support the MoHCC in the context of the National Health Strategy 2021-2025 to achieve its goal of improving the quality of life of its citizens, through guaranteeing every Zimbabwean access to comprehensive and effective health systems and structures for appropriate services at all levels. The purpose of the HRF is to safeguard gains achieved through the Health Transition Fund/ Integrated Support Programme for Sexual Reproductive Health (HTF/ISP) and HDF. The HRF will invest strategically to End Preventable Deaths; consolidate the country’s Global Health Security, health systems strengthening while embracing the humanitarian/development nexus in line with hazards faced by the country. The programme will take targeted health system strengthening actions while advocating for enhanced allocative and operational efficiency, and mainstreaming climate change, gender, women and girls’ empowerment, human rights, disability, and safeguarding approaches.
Purpose for the job
The Finance Officer is responsible for providing support to the supervisors, colleagues, Ips, funding partners in the office by administering and executing a variety of professional and technical financial transactions and processes, applying theoretical skills and thorough knowledge of organizational goals, objectives, rules, regulations, policies, and procedures to complete the tasks.
The role supports planning and reviewing work verify accuracy and compliance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), Funding partners Financial Regulations and Rules, policies, procedures, guidelines, standards of accountability, and ethic.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support to financial planning and management - Provide support to the financial planning process for HRF programme by preparing/ analysing financial data/ estimates and documentations verifying relevancy, accuracy, and completeness to support budget planning.
- Control of accounts - Process and/ or review (as per delegated authority) the accurate and timely processing submission of payments (e.g., travel claims, pension fund, advances to governments etc.), journal entries and other financial transactions within scope to the Global Shared Services Centre (GSSC), ensuring compliance with budgetary limits, IPSAS and organizational regulations, rules, policies, procedures, standards of accountability, and ethics.
- Treasury and cash management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting, financial management or another related financial field is required.
- Diploma qualification in CIPFA, CIS, ACCA is acceptable in lieu of relevant university degree, or its equivalent.
- Masters’ degree can be an advantage.
- A minimum of 5 years of medium level professional experience in financial management or audit is required.
Knowledge/ Expertise/ Skills required:
- Experience in an international organization and/or large corporation is preferred.
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel required.
- Experience working in a multi stakeholder environment and under tight deadlines.
- Experience in database packages, web-based management systems.
- Experience in working with Government, UN, and civil society organizations in relation to capacity strengthening in a development context.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.crownagents.com/lumesse/apply/apply.html?jobId=QFSFK026203F3VBQB688MQWLM-1247&langCode=en_GB
Deadline: 25 June 2023
