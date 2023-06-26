Finance Officer (Harare)

The Finance Officer is responsible for providing support to the supervisors, colleagues, Ips, funding partners in the office by administering and executing a variety of professional and technical financial transactions and processes, applying theoretical skills and thorough knowledge of organizational goals, objectives, rules, regulations, policies, and procedures to complete the tasks.

The role supports planning and reviewing work verify accuracy and compliance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), Funding partners Financial Regulations and Rules, policies, procedures, guidelines, standards of accountability, and ethic.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support to financial planning and management - Provide support to the financial planning process for HRF programme by preparing/ analysing financial data/ estimates and documentations verifying relevancy, accuracy, and completeness to support budget planning.

Control of accounts - Process and/ or review (as per delegated authority) the accurate and timely processing submission of payments (e.g., travel claims, pension fund, advances to governments etc.), journal entries and other financial transactions within scope to the Global Shared Services Centre (GSSC), ensuring compliance with budgetary limits, IPSAS and organizational regulations, rules, policies, procedures, standards of accountability, and ethics.

Treasury and cash management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, financial management or another related financial field is required.

Diploma qualification in CIPFA, CIS, ACCA is acceptable in lieu of relevant university degree, or its equivalent.

Masters’ degree can be an advantage.

A minimum of 5 years of medium level professional experience in financial management or audit is required.

Knowledge/ Expertise/ Skills required:

Experience in an international organization and/or large corporation is preferred.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel required.

Experience working in a multi stakeholder environment and under tight deadlines.

Experience in database packages, web-based management systems.

Experience in working with Government, UN, and civil society organizations in relation to capacity strengthening in a development context.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.crownagents.com/lumesse/apply/apply.html?jobId=QFSFK026203F3VBQB688MQWLM-1247&langCode=en_GB

Deadline: 25 June 2023