Finance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Working under the supervision of the Financial Management and Operations Director, the Finance Officer’s primary role is to support the Finance Department with standard fiscal operating procedures linked to inventory control and related record keeping; prepare the monthly expense close-out reports sent to Headquarters; process of travel and general procurement related invoices, claims, advances etc.; as well as the preparation of VAT claims. S/he shall also serve as a support to the Finance team in terms of the establishment of vendor accounts as well as partaking in necessary vendor liaison linked to procurement exercises undertaken by the FHI 360 Office. S/he shall conduct general administrative functions as requested in support of the maintenance of an updated and easily accessible filing system as a result of fulfilling the above duties.

Supervisor: Financial Management and Operations Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work closely with Finance and Operations to ensure the smooth operation of all financial matters.

Ensure that all financial data for the office is recorded in the financial system accurately, timely, and completely.

Ensure the integrity and quality of the data in the financial database. This includes and not limited to reviewing, analysis of various accounts, and alerting relevant staff of any irregularities.

Manage the petty cash for the office and administer petty cash disbursements

Ensure that all transactions are adequately authorized and properly supported

Assist with payment processing, VAT claims, and end of year report preparation

Sending payment confirmation to vendors and following up on invoices and receipts.

Prepare monthly reports for accounts receivables and ensure that staff debtor accounts are settled promptly.

Generate age analysis reports in line with existing policies and procedures

Prepare and send out receivable or payable statements to staff and other vendors

Follow up with staff on any long outstanding program and travel advances to ensure timely reconciliations and recommend appropriate action in a timely manner

Provide technical assistance and capacity building to technical staff, including interpretation of policies, setting up of systems, and resolution of outstanding issues.

Work together with the finance team in planning and carrying out trainings on FHI 360 policies and procedures.

Conduct other general administrative functions as may be requested

Qualifications and Experience

BAcc/BCom/BTech degree in Accounting, Finance, and Business Administration or its recognized equivalent, coupled with 3-5 years post-qualification relevant experience.

Recently Graduate of ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC, or any other relevant professional qualification with 3-5 years post qualification will be relevant.

Familiarity with U.S. Government grants or other donor-funded programs

Contracting and auditing standards as they apply to the effective management of multi-year funds will be an added advantage.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities: