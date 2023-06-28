Finance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An opportunity has arisen within a local NGO which is seeking the services of a Finance Officer. Position summary The organisation seeks to recruit a Finance Officer who will provide accounting and financial services necessary for the continued operations of the organization and will take care of all the important accounting functions of the organization ensuring that transactions are correctly captured in the most efficient manner and that day-to-day accounting is effectively and efficiently carried out to support the various programs. The post holder ensures that projects are audit ready at all times. The Finance Officer reports directly to Finance and Administration Manager. The position collaborates closely with other positions to ensure application and adherence to organisation policies and donor regulations, policies and contractual obligations.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Finance Officer will be responsible for preparing monthly, quarterly and mid- year donor financial reports for submission to the donor.

preparing and facilitating donor verification exercises.

Assisting in review of financial reports, backups and vouching of supporting documents.

Assisting with the preparation and coordination of internal and external audits.

Participating in the budget preparation exercises.

Assisting in preparing and monitoring of donor monthly burn rates reports for various programs to ensure that the budget lines are not exceeded or under spent.

Preparing bank reconciliations on a monthly basis.

Maintain account payable accounts on a monthly basis; Updating fixed asset register.

Assist in the preparation of management accounts and annual financial statements.

Assist in the preparation of annual budgets and budgetary control reports for donors.

Assist in the development of various accountability vouchers for use in the finance office.

Conduct correct posting of project expenditures on time, with quality into Pastel Evolution.

Regular field visits to all project areas to verify that resources are used optimally.

Reconcile and consolidate sub-grantee accounts before submitting consolidated reports to the donors as and when they are required.

Co-ordinate and facilitate project audits.

Perform any other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or its equivalent; Relevant professional qualification(s) such as CIS, ACCA or CIMA; Proven work experience as a Finance Officer in an NGO.

Solid knowledge of financial and accounting procedures.

Working knowledge of Pastel Evolution accounting package.

Excellent computer skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent analytical and numerical skills.

High level attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines and team player.

At least 3 years of relevant working experience in an NGO environment.

Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

To apply Interested individuals are required to submit an application letter and a Current CV with full contact details of at least three contactable references. Please send the CV and application letter to: recruitcomms@gmail.com, specifying ‘Finance Officer’ in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.