Finance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Assist the Finance Manager to provide financial information to management by examining and analysing accounting data, preparing accurate reports in compliance with OPHID Policies and Procedures, donor rules and regulations and other applicable rules and regulations in a timely manner. In addition, he/she assists with the management and safeguarding of the organisation’s financial resources and meeting statutory obligations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervising and capacitating Assistant Finance Officers and Finance Clerks.

Offer financial review, analysis and assistance to internal departments and management taking into consideration the interests and providing variance explanations.

Organize meetings, as well as update accounting and business records.

Support the Finance Manager in the development, modification, review, and deployment of internal electronic Financial Management Systems.

Appraising performance of the Assistant Finance Officer; Support the Finance Manager to prepare monthly project financial reports through reviewing month-end journals, account reconciliations, reviewing sub-grantee financial reports and approving expenditure journals in compliance with the Accounting SOP and other applicable guidelines.

Ensure that expenditures from subrecipients comply with applicable rules and regulations through reviewing the expenditure reports and supporting documents and making recommendations to the Finance Manager.

Perform balance sheet reconciliations in compliance with the OPHID month-end procedures as outlined in the Financial Management Policy and Accounts SOP.

Preparing monthly trial balances for all projects.

Preparing allocated donor projects reports for review by the Finance Manager.

Approve monthly VAT refund claims reports in compliance with USAID rules and regulations and other applicable guidelines and submit to the Finance Manager for review.

Review payment packages for completeness and updating the ledger.

Prepare month-end journals for salaries, accruals, prepayments for review by the Finance Manager to ensure the accuracy and completeness of financial information.

Review allocated bank reconciliations timeously.

Participate in the preparation of annual work-plans and budgets and participates in forecasting and variance analysis in compliance with applicable requirements.

Recommending best practices to safeguard organizational resources.

Coordinate the implementation of the Financial Management, Accounting SOP and Donor Rules and Regulations and other policies and procedures, as well as supporting the Finance and Manager to evaluate such policies and procedures and making recommendations for improvement in line with changes in the operating environment.

Contact person for internal and external audits.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accountancy.

Full professional qualification such as ACCA, CIS, CIMA, CA

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.

A relevant Masters’ Degree will be an added advantage.

Organizational skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

High level of numeracy and ability to pay attention to detail.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficient in IT, Excel and Pastel.

Advanced Excel Qualification.

Knowledge of USAID rules and regulations.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=WlmQhW79gUuVjjht-RnVEXacQIO5jY1Cg1MFcuPP97BUMVFPNUVTWjVFVFBISkVHTVFZU0FTNDc1UC4u and Complete the Application Form then submit your CV, certificates and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant based on race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.

OPHID does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, technical test, oral interviews, processing, training, or any other fees).

While OPHID may from time to time engage external consultants for the facilitation of the recruitment process, only OPHID has the right to offer employment to candidates. No third parties have been authorised to offer employment on behalf of OPHID.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. If you do not receive any communication within a month from the date of closing, consider your application as unsuccessful.