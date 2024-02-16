Finance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Working under the supervision of the Assistant Accountant and supporting the Financial Analyst, the Finance Assistant’s primary role is to ensure high quality, accuracy, and consistency in offering an effective clerical support in cash management, payments processing, accounting for debtors, creditors, and assets to support the timely production of quality financial reports.
Duties and Responsibilities
Budgeting and Planning:
- Check requisitions for arithmetic accuracy and budget lines indicated for consistency with the annual program work-plans and budgets.
- Assist the Assistant Accountant and Financial Analyst in the preparation of budgets and cash flow forecasts by compiling cost information from past internal records and new quotations from service providers
- Maintain and update a file for approved budgets and drawdowns received.
- Assist with following up with Programmes on monthly activity plans & update the activity tracker in liaison with the Programme Secretary.
Cash management, debtors, and Creditors:
- Issue receipts for all cash and bank of inflows and record the receipt numbers on the appropriate documents.
- Manage the petty cash for the office; administer petty cash disbursements, prepare petty cash reconciliations to facilitate daily petty cash counts with the Financial Analyst.
- Provide daily updates on cash balances for all organisational bank accounts
- Responsible for initiating Payment Vouchers for internal funds requests and vendor/supplier payments and submit to the Assistant Accountant/ Financial Analyst for review.
- Ensure Payment Vouchers have adequate supporting documentation and have been completely authorised and before bank transfer instructions are raised.
- Sending payment confirmations with Procurement and Logistics, vendors and following up on invoices and receipts.
- Processing staff business advances, following up on and checking staff acquittals to ensure adequacy and completeness of supporting documentation.
- Processing staff advances through capturing acquittal journals, recording change and issuing receipts and confirming the advance accounts balances with staff.
- Reconciling staff advance accounts to ensure the accuracy and completeness of financial information and escalate any overdue accounts to the Assistant Accountant or Financial Analyst to ensure that such amounts will be cleared.
- Assist with responding to enquiries from employees on issues pertaining to acquittals as delegated.
Processing Transactions in SageEvolution and Filing:
- Capturing financial transactions in the accounting software daily.
- Capture informative narrations and provide logical references for the uploaded batches before submission for review to the Assistant Accountant
- Ensure all financial documents are marked PAID & POSTED and sequentially filed.
- Ensure all filed Tax Invoices are VAT claimable as per donor specific requirements; appraise and query suppliers to provide valid Tax Invoices.
- Continuously update and file supplier tax clearance certificates and terrorism checks in the accounting system.
- Capture new assets in the Fixed Assets module monthly
- Capture fuel card issues in the accounting system immediately after monthly vehicle fuel allocations have been processed by Logistics.
- Submit and file ZIMRA PAYE, Withholding Tax and NSSA returns by the 10th of every month
Reporting:
- Perform bank reconciliations and balance sheet account reconciliations weekly and monthly
- Obtain and check fuel log sheets, fuel receipts and fuel reports before submission to the Accountant/ Financial Analyst for review
- Prepare trackers for drawdowns, invoices and staff advances for weekly reporting.
- Compile and submit weekly travel grant notes
- Prepare the VAT invoice schedule for review by the Financial Analyst monthly.
Audit:
- Retrieval of supporting documents and submission to Accountant/ Financial Analyst before sharing with auditors.
- Ensure all accounting records are adequately filed back immediately after the conclusion of audits and other internal/external assessments.
Qualifications and Experience
- Knowledge of basic bookkeeping and financial transactions.
- Familiarity with financial regulations, i.e. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)Degree in Accounting, Finance and Business Administration or its recognized equivalent, coupled with 1 to 3 years of relevant post qualification experience.
- Recently Graduate of ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC or any other relevant professional qualification with 1-3 years post qualification will be added advantage.
- Knowledge in handling & reporting on various donor funded projects; Ability to review data, identify & adjust discrepancies.
- Attention to detail.
- Knowledge of MS Office and databases.
- Organizational and multitasking abilities.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Reliability and strong work ethics.
- Ability to solve problems.
Other
How to Apply
