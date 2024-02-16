Finance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Working under the supervision of the Assistant Accountant and supporting the Financial Analyst, the Finance Assistant’s primary role is to ensure high quality, accuracy, and consistency in offering an effective clerical support in cash management, payments processing, accounting for debtors, creditors, and assets to support the timely production of quality financial reports.

Duties and Responsibilities

Budgeting and Planning:

Check requisitions for arithmetic accuracy and budget lines indicated for consistency with the annual program work-plans and budgets.

Assist the Assistant Accountant and Financial Analyst in the preparation of budgets and cash flow forecasts by compiling cost information from past internal records and new quotations from service providers

Maintain and update a file for approved budgets and drawdowns received.

Assist with following up with Programmes on monthly activity plans & update the activity tracker in liaison with the Programme Secretary.

Cash management, debtors, and Creditors: