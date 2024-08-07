Finance Officer
Job Description
Musasa is a women’s rights organization founded in 1988. The vision of the organization is to see a society in which women and girls are free from violence in all its manifestations and are able to fully participate in development at all levels. Musasa is committed to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through a comprehensive approach that includes direct service provision, emergency response, prevention, advocacy, and monitoring, research, and evaluation. The direct services aim at increasing access to GBV services through shelters, call centre, mobile and static One stop Centres. The organization fosters social transformation at the household, community, and national levels by challenging harmful beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours through various methodologies. Musasa also uses community dialogues, community visioning as well as women and girls’ safe spaces in engaging various community groups. While the advocacy pillar focuses on addressing gaps in GBV legislation through advocating for formulation of new laws and full implementation of existing laws.
MUSASA is implementing the ‘SafeHaven: Promoting safety and dignity in emergency settings’ project aimed to strengthen protection mechanisms, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response efforts in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Zimbabwe, particularly in the context of emergencies such as drought, climate shocks, and disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the project aims to: mitigate protection risks, prevent GBV, support survivors, and promote a culture of safety, respect, and gender equality within affected districts.
The organisation hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of Finance Officer that has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Finance Manager, the successful candidate is expected to:
- Prepare monthly, quarterly and mid- year donor financial reports for submission adhering to MUSASA and USAID standards.
- Prepare and facilitate donor verification exercises assisting in review of financial report backup and vouching of supporting documents.
- Assist in the preparation and coordination for audit of books of accounts by internal and external auditors according to USAID guidelines.
- Participate in budget preparation exercises, assisting in the preparation of annual budgets and budgetary control reports for donors.
- Assist in preparing and monitoring donor monthly burn rate reports for various programs to ensure that the budget lines are not exceeded or under spent.
- Prepare bank reconciliation on monthly basis and maintain account payable account on monthly basis.
- Assist in development of various accountability vouchers for use in the finance office.
- Carry out correct postings of project expenditures on time, with quality in the system in use (Pastel).
- Conduct regular field visits to all project areas to verify that resources are optimally used.
- Co-ordinate and facilitate the audit of the grant as per the USAID contractual agreement.
- Perform other related duties as assigned by the finance manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or its equivalent.
- Master’s degree in accounting will be an added advantage.
- A relevant professional qualification(s) such as CIS, ACCA or CIMA.
- Working knowledge of Pastel accounting system.
- Excellent computer skills, in particular in MS Office applications.
- Excellent communication skills.
- At least 3 years of relevant working experience in an NGO environment.
- Knowledge of USAID grants will be a distinct advantage.
- Be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw, Highlight the job title and the target district in the subject field of the email.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. MUSASA does not charge any application or processing fees on applicants at any stage of the recruitment process.
Safeguarding Commitment:
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
The candidate will undergo a thorough background check, and personal/professional references will be requested.
Musasa Project
Musasa is a non-governmental organisation that was set up in 1988 to deal with issues of violence against women and girls. It provides relief to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV). Musasa operates from five (5) regional offices, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.