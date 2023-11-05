Finance Officer (Mutare)

Job Description

Family Aid Caring Trust (FACT) is a Christian national development NGO based in Zimbabwe. It implements sustainable development initiatives to improve people’s livelihood, Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV Prevention, HIV and AIDS care and support as well as health activities. FACT seeks the following services as detailed below.

The Finance Officer will be responsible for the implementation of effective and accountable financial and asset control systems. He / She will be responsible for capturing transactions in pastel, processing payments, preparation of bank reconciliations and ensuring supporting documentation is properly constituted and filed.

Reporting to: Finance and Administration Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Process payment requests and writing of cheques upon receipt of approved and complete documents.

Ensuring that all accounting information, and transactions are captured on time and correctly in accordance with FACT Financial reporting standards.

Support the FAM in providing required information to clear and process outstanding bank reconciliation items on time.

Preparation of monthly Financial Reports to the Donor and forwards for approval and submission to the FAM.

Ensure payment packages have proper supporting documents in compliance with policies and donor requirements.

Preparation of VAT schedules, monthly submission of VAT Claims and supporting documentation.

Provide technical assistance and capacity building to other staff members, including interpretation of policies, setting up of systems, trouble shooting and resolution of outstanding issues.

Qualifications and Experience

B Com (Hons.) Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting.

Studying towards a professional qualification e.g., ACCA, CIMA, or CA will be an added advantage.

A minimum of three (3) years post qualifying experience in management of programs funded by the USAID as well as managing finances for other donors.

Has in-depth knowledge of USAID financial management rules and regulations.

Conversant with Pastel Evolution accounting package.

Compliance related experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to complete the application form then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.