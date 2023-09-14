Finance Officer (Mwenezi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​: ​Twelve (12) Months

Reporting to the Financial Operations Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Capturing of transactions in the accounting system and keeping accurate records for all daily transactions.

Making follow-ups on invoices from suppliers.

Reconciling bank statements on a monthly basis.

Ensure proper filing of all finance documents.

Ensure all supporting documents are attached to each invoice and stamping it “paid”.

Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual reports

Participate in asset count and audit exercise.

Assist with budget preparation.

Preparing annual Financial Statements.

Ensuring that all transactions are in line with the Finance Policy.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Accounting or Finance.

Possession of a higher qualification such as Higher National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years experience working on similar position.

Good computer knowledge and skills in Accounting packages such as Pastel Accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.