Finance Officer (Mwenezi)
Job Description
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.
- Contract Period: Twelve (12) Months
- Reporting to the Financial Operations Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Capturing of transactions in the accounting system and keeping accurate records for all daily transactions.
- Making follow-ups on invoices from suppliers.
- Reconciling bank statements on a monthly basis.
- Ensure proper filing of all finance documents.
- Ensure all supporting documents are attached to each invoice and stamping it “paid”.
- Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual reports
- Participate in asset count and audit exercise.
- Assist with budget preparation.
- Preparing annual Financial Statements.
- Ensuring that all transactions are in line with the Finance Policy.
- Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.
- Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Accounting or Finance.
- Possession of a higher qualification such as Higher National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance is an added advantage.
- At least two (2) years experience working on similar position.
- Good computer knowledge and skills in Accounting packages such as Pastel Accounting.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.
All applications should be addressed to The Director.
OR Hand deliver to:
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Stand Number 117
Neshuro
NB: MDTC Does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (from application and interview), qualified female candidates are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 16 September 2023
