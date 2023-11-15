Finance Officer: Payables (Harare)
Job Description
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Assistant Financial Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Process Incoming payments electronically and manually in compliance with financial policies (IAS and IFRS) and procedures.
- Review accounts payable Goods Received Vouchers.
- Process supplier invoices for all payments.
- Capture cashbook transactions for all payments and online payments transactions.
- Capture payroll, salaries and staff loan journals.
- Prepare and reconcile Withholding Tax schedules and file return with ZIMRA on time.
- Capture PAYE and submit to ZIMRA on time.
- Perform Reconciliations for CIMAS, petty cash and others.
- Prepare insurance journals to ensure completeness of expenses according to established standards and procedures.
- Conduct asset verification and update asset register.
- Prepare Cash Position.
- Provide supporting documentation for audits.
- Maintain accurate historical records.
- Prepare monthly credit notes report.
- Compile division meeting minutes.
- Update SOPs for payments and payables.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.
- Part qualified CIS/ ACCA/ CIMA or full SAAA or CAT is an added advantage.
- At least two (2) years working experience in Accounting.
- Excellent Communication skills is a prerequisite.
- Must be proficient in Microsoft word, Excel and PowerPoint.
- Must possess IFRS knowledge.
Other
How to Apply
The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to:
The Director-General
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
106 Baines Avenue/ Corner Third Street
P O Box 10559
HARARE
Disclaimer: The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe does not charge any fees to respondents to this advertisement nor to those who become successful. Applicants are advised to deal with caution if approached in regard to any offer to facilitate the applications process.
