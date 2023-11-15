Finance Officer: Payables (Harare)

Job Description

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to the Assistant Financial Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Process Incoming payments electronically and manually in compliance with financial policies (IAS and IFRS) and procedures.

Review accounts payable Goods Received Vouchers.

Process supplier invoices for all payments.

Capture cashbook transactions for all payments and online payments transactions.

Capture payroll, salaries and staff loan journals.

Prepare and reconcile Withholding Tax schedules and file return with ZIMRA on time.

Capture PAYE and submit to ZIMRA on time.

Perform Reconciliations for CIMAS, petty cash and others.

Prepare insurance journals to ensure completeness of expenses according to established standards and procedures.

Conduct asset verification and update asset register.

Prepare Cash Position.

Provide supporting documentation for audits.

Maintain accurate historical records.

Prepare monthly credit notes report.

Compile division meeting minutes.

Update SOPs for payments and payables.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Part qualified CIS/ ACCA/ CIMA or full SAAA or CAT is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years working experience in Accounting.

Excellent Communication skills is a prerequisite.

Must be proficient in Microsoft word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Must possess IFRS knowledge.

Other

How to Apply

The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to: