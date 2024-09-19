Finance Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Finance Department.

Reporting to the Assistant Financial Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for processing payments and maintaining expenditure records.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing payment vouchers.

Processing payments.

Processing of rentals, tax payments and returns.

Maintaining expenditure record.

Preparing creditors and debtors schedule for financial reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or Finance.

One year experience in a banking environment.

Computer proficiency.

REMUNERATION