Finance Officer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Finance Department.
Reporting to the Assistant Financial Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for processing payments and maintaining expenditure records.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing payment vouchers.
- Processing payments.
- Processing of rentals, tax payments and returns.
- Maintaining expenditure record.
- Preparing creditors and debtors schedule for financial reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or Finance.
- One year experience in a banking environment.
- Computer proficiency.
REMUNERATION
- The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied by a detailed CV, proof of qualifications, and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw, no later than 20 September 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
