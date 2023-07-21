Financial Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Production of annual financial statements in line with IFRS and other legal frameworks.
- Establish and maintain accounting records, accounts, and internal controls of the company.
- Managing the bank reconciliations processes.
- Prepares and processes month-end reporting up-to the trail balance.
- Supervises monthly, quarterly and annual reconciliations of all accounts.
- Implement and recommend internal control systems to management.
- Tax management complying to all tax legislation.
- Participate in development and monitoring of the company’s financial plan and annual budgets.
- Manage accounts receivables processes that include maximum revenue collection and debtors’ reconciliations.
- Manage accounts payable processes that include payments and reconciliations ensuring value for money proposition.
- Supervision of subordinates.
- Assists both internal and external auditors in undertaking their functions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Business Studies or equivalent from a recognised institute.
- Professional qualification such as full CIMA/ ACCA or CIS or equivalent is essential.
- A relevant master’s degree qualification a must.
- At least 8 years’ working experience in accounting with 4 years’ experience of which should have been at Senior level.
Skills & Competencies
- Sound knowledge of Computerized Accounting Packages essential.
- Commercial sector experience.
- Financial analysis and reporting skills.
- Budgeting and Budgetary control.
- Cash management.
- Inventory Management.
- Project appraisals skills.
- Self-starter with the ability to work under minimum supervision.
- Well versed in revenue and expenditure accounting and credit control.
- Risk assessment skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Human Resources and Admin Director
Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
3rd level, International Building
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Harare
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.
Deadline: 28 July 2023
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.