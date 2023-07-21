Pindula|Search Pindula
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Financial Accountant (Harare)

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Production of annual financial statements in line with IFRS and other legal frameworks.
  • Establish and maintain accounting records, accounts, and internal controls of the company.
  • Managing the bank reconciliations processes.
  • Prepares and processes month-end reporting up-to the trail balance.
  • Supervises monthly, quarterly and annual reconciliations of all accounts.
  • Implement and recommend internal control systems to management.
  • Tax management complying to all tax legislation.
  • Participate in development and monitoring of the company’s financial plan and annual budgets.
  • Manage accounts receivables processes that include maximum revenue collection and debtors’ reconciliations.
  • Manage accounts payable processes that include payments and reconciliations ensuring value for money proposition.
  • Supervision of subordinates.
  • Assists both internal and external auditors in undertaking their functions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Business Studies or equivalent from a recognised institute.
  • Professional qualification such as full CIMA/ ACCA or CIS or equivalent is essential.
  • A relevant master’s degree qualification a must.
  • At least 8 years’ working experience in accounting with 4 years’ experience of which should have been at Senior level.

Skills & Competencies

  • Sound knowledge of Computerized Accounting Packages essential.
  • Commercial sector experience.
  • Financial analysis and reporting skills.
  • Budgeting and Budgetary control.
  • Cash management.
  • Inventory Management.
  • Project appraisals skills.
  • Self-starter with the ability to work under minimum supervision.
  • Well versed in revenue and expenditure accounting and credit control.
  • Risk assessment skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Human Resources and Admin Director

Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

3rd level, International Building

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Harare

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.

Deadline: 28 July 2023

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.

