Financial Accountant (Hwange)

Job Description

The Financial Accountant will be responsible for maintaining accurate financial records, preparing financial statements and reports, and ensuring compliance with accounting principles and regulations. The ideal candidate will be a detail-oriented and analytical individual, with a strong background in accounting and financial analysis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of Trial Balance, Monthly Management Accounts & year-end financial pack.

Preparation of operational cash-flows.

Accurate maintenance of Creditors and the Accounts Payable Ledger.

Accurate maintenance of Customers and the Accounts Receivable Ledger.

Timely and complete recovery of staff debtors.

Accurate maintenance of Cash Book records and petty cash.

Accurate maintenance of intercompany ledger records.

General Ledger Reconciliation.

Attending to internal and external financial Audits.

Management and supervision of Payroll Processing.

Ensure compliance with all statutory provisions (VAT, PAYE, WTAX, EMA, QPDs).

Participate, monitor and enforce adherence to SHE policies and procedures.

Coordinate and provide guidance to Bookkeepers and Clerks to complete assigned accounting tasks within deadlines.

Maintenance of the Asset Register.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Accounting from a reputable institution.

A holder of professional accounting qualifications like CIMA or ACCA or an Articled Accountant.

A minimum of five (5) years post-graduate experience in a Mining Environment or Auditing of Mines.

Working knowledge of IFRS and International Accounting Standards (IAS) is a must.

Computer literate in Microsoft Office Suite and Pastel Accounting or any other reputable ERP System.

Strong people management skills and team player.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV and proof of qualifications to: vincent.moyo@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 21 June 2023

Feedback