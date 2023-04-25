Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Financial Accountant (OMAO)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Apr. 25, 2023
Job Description

This role implements accounting processes, systems and controls for a product and is responsible for product profitability analysis. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Accountable for the execution of business plans and for governance and compliance at an operational level.
  • Generates financial information.
  • Analyses and reports on variances.
  • Maintains a suitable financial control environment.

Financial Reporting:

  • Manages reporting requirements for the business unit.
  • Drives & collates monthly submission consisting of reports and commentary by the agreed deadline.
  • Prepares monthly financial reports for management, including a high-level variance report by the agreed deadline. 
  • Produces ongoing and ad-hoc reporting based on requirements.
  • Manages the budget Centre reporting and produces a detailed variance report.

Accounting Records:

  • Ensures that all financial accounting transactions the team is responsible for, are accurately reflected in the business unit ledger.
  • Manages the review and reconciliation of the Fixed Asset Register to the general ledger.

Personal Effectiveness: 

  • Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
  • Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality over periods of 1 day to a maximum of three months.
  • Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.
  • Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
  • Accepts and lives the company values.

Governance & Compliance:

  • Accountable for governance and compliance at an operational level.
  • Provides advice on accounting policy and practice to senior and middle management.
  • Ensures the effectiveness and appropriateness of the accounting processes utilised to fulfill the needs of the business.

Financial Control:

  • Creates a healthy internal control environment to ensure safeguarding of assets & integrity of financial information.
  • Monitors & reports on status of all control accounts in the business unit.
  • Effects ongoing changes to internal controls as necessitated by changes in business and corporate governance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Accounting Finance (Required), Chartered Accountancy: Accounting Finance (Required).

Skills:

  • Accountable, Adaptability, Business Execution, Business Planning, Communication, Financial Controlling, Financial Information.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Financial-Accountant--OMAO-_JR-38473-1?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 April 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

