Financial Accountant (OMAO)

Job Description
This role implements accounting processes, systems and controls for a product and is responsible for product profitability analysis. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Accountable for the execution of business plans and for governance and compliance at an operational level.
- Generates financial information.
- Analyses and reports on variances.
- Maintains a suitable financial control environment.
Financial Reporting:
- Manages reporting requirements for the business unit.
- Drives & collates monthly submission consisting of reports and commentary by the agreed deadline.
- Prepares monthly financial reports for management, including a high-level variance report by the agreed deadline.
- Produces ongoing and ad-hoc reporting based on requirements.
- Manages the budget Centre reporting and produces a detailed variance report.
Accounting Records:
- Ensures that all financial accounting transactions the team is responsible for, are accurately reflected in the business unit ledger.
- Manages the review and reconciliation of the Fixed Asset Register to the general ledger.
Personal Effectiveness:
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality over periods of 1 day to a maximum of three months.
- Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.
- Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
- Accepts and lives the company values.
Governance & Compliance:
- Accountable for governance and compliance at an operational level.
- Provides advice on accounting policy and practice to senior and middle management.
- Ensures the effectiveness and appropriateness of the accounting processes utilised to fulfill the needs of the business.
Financial Control:
- Creates a healthy internal control environment to ensure safeguarding of assets & integrity of financial information.
- Monitors & reports on status of all control accounts in the business unit.
- Effects ongoing changes to internal controls as necessitated by changes in business and corporate governance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Accounting Finance (Required), Chartered Accountancy: Accounting Finance (Required).
Skills:
- Accountable, Adaptability, Business Execution, Business Planning, Communication, Financial Controlling, Financial Information.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Financial-Accountant--OMAO-_JR-38473-1?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 25 April 2023