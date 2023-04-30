Financial Advisor

Job Description
We are looking for skilled investment advisers to work with us in our Bulawayo office.
You may be already with a bank but limited by what product you can offer and what you earn. At deVere Zimbabwe we will provide first class support & training whilst allowing you to offer a wide variety of investment solutions to enable you to offer a first class service to our clients with no cap on your earnings potential
The ideal candidate will deliver personalized investment solutions to help clients work toward their long-term financial goals. They should be be comfortable creating financial plans and cross checking work to ensure complete accuracy of information.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide financial planning advice to clients.
- Cultivate client relationships.
- Prepare financial plans and check their accuracy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Finance or related field.
- 2+ years' of industry experience.
- Strong understanding of the investment business.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3585536809/?alternateChannel=search&refId=T81t%2F3WX4DyaNgeW4ZTkvw%3D%3D&trackingId=KSLk%2Bu7A2VWnHsLISJEDqw%3D%3D
Deadline: 08 May 2023