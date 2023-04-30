Financial Advisor

Job Description

We are looking for skilled investment advisers to work with us in our Bulawayo office.

You may be already with a bank but limited by what product you can offer and what you earn. At deVere Zimbabwe we will provide first class support & training whilst allowing you to offer a wide variety of investment solutions to enable you to offer a first class service to our clients with no cap on your earnings potential

The ideal candidate will deliver personalized investment solutions to help clients work toward their long-term financial goals. They should be be comfortable creating financial plans and cross checking work to ensure complete accuracy of information.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide financial planning advice to clients.

Cultivate client relationships.

Prepare financial plans and check their accuracy.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Finance or related field.

2+ years' of industry experience.

Strong understanding of the investment business.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3585536809/?alternateChannel=search&refId=T81t%2F3WX4DyaNgeW4ZTkvw%3D%3D&trackingId=KSLk%2Bu7A2VWnHsLISJEDqw%3D%3D

Deadline: 08 May 2023