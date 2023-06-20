Financial Auditor (Harare)

Job Description
Ensuring the existence and effectiveness of Governance processes, Risk Management and Internal controls.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting Financial Audit reviews across the Banking group including subsidiaries.
- Routine review and assessment of Management Accounts, Trial Balances (TBs) for the Bank and its subsidiaries
- Carry out Audits in Head Office functional areas, Admin, Projects and Human Capital.
- Carry out value for money Audits through periodic review of capital and operational expenses
- Reviewing and assessing financial costs of projects.
- Conducting fraud and other special investigations Annual audit planning and strategy formulation.
- Continuously identifying business, financial, and operational.
- risks impacting the business.
- Preparation of Board reports.
- Reporting audit findings and agreeing on corrective action with
- line management.
- Proposing value adding recommendations for the improvement of bank’s financial processes and procedures.
- Conducting follow-ups on audit issues to ensure resolution within agreed timelines.
- Updating Internal Audit Programs.
- Supervising and training Junior Auditors and Interns.
- Representing the Department in strategic & other important meetings.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.
- Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) or ACCA.
- Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).
- 5 years’ audit experience, with two years spent a senior/managerial level.
Skills and Competencies:
- Strong communication skills.
- Emotional intelligence.
- Critical thinking and business acumen.
- Proffessional.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Takes work initiatives.
- Detailed knowledge of IFRS and IIA standards a must.
- Good understanding and appreciation of Internal Controls for a financial environment and Banking Regulation.
- Financial accounting skills including experience in reviewing financial statements.
- Competence with testing tools and procedures in a banking environment.
- Working knowledge of ACL and other data analysis tools.
- Performance of data analytics using Microsoft Packages, and other data analysis tools including.
- Accounting & Auditing software packages.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careers@bancabc.co.zw, attaching your academic certificates and transcripts with the Heading: “Financial Auditor” or hand deliver to Human Capital Administration Offices.
Deadline: 01 July 2023
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.