Financial Controller (Harare)

Secondary Book Press
Aug. 25, 2023
Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of Financial Controller. The incumbent will be reporting to the Finance Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparation of Monthly Management Accounts.
  • Bank Reconciliations.
  • Asset Register Maintenance.
  • Budget preparation and review.
  • Processing of Payments and Reconciliations.
  • Customers and Suppliers Accounts Reconciliations.
  • Cashbooks Management.
  • Products Costing & Pricing.
  • Assist in inventory reconciliations.
  • Statutory Obligations submission.
  • Debt Collection.
  • Branch Shops Performance Management.
  • Team Supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
  • Holder or studying towards professional Qualification (CIMA, ACCA , or equivalent ) 3. Two years working experience.
  • Ability to Use Sage or accounting package software.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their application letters, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw, Clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line of your email.

Alternatively, you can drop your application letter, certified copies of educational & Professional qualifications and CVs at Secondary Book Press head offices; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cnr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 25 August 2023

Secondary Book Press

Website
+263 242 771 406
sales@secondarybookpress.co.zw

Secondary Book Press is an independent publishing company that focuses on publishing books from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Tertiary Level. It was established under Private Business Corporation (Chapter 24:11) with the aim of producing quality books that can help the education sector in Africa to grow to its full potential but it started trading in April 2018 after the invention of the New Curriculum in Zimbabwe.

