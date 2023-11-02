Financial Controller: Reporting
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Job Description
Develop operational strategy for the reporting department in order to ensure that internal and external stakeholders of the Group receive accurate and timely financial information for decision making. To provide the business with sound financial reporting guidelines to comply with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Review annual and half-year consolidated financial statements to ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and accurately reflect the performance of the Group.
- Coordinate the preparation of the group annual report.
- Prepare research papers on complex telecom transactions for IFRS financial reporting and determine relevant information for financial statements.
- Review and approve annual research documents on changes in IFRSs and recommendations for changes in accounting policies.
- Prepares operational strategy document for Finance-Reporting Department.
- Review and approve reconciliations and general journals prior to processing to ensure accuracy and validity.
- Prepare the Group annual reporting timetable to meet statutory reporting timelines.
- Analyse and approves reports prepared by the accountants for examination by internal / external auditors.
- Review findings of internal auditors and implement plans to rectify any control deficiencies noted.
- Assist CFO in appointing external auditors to conduct investigations and agreed procedures.
- Review internal controls to identify control weaknesses and areas of business risk to design and implement mitigation controls.
- Develop finance focused training material including IFRS and complex transactions for training of the reporting department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- At least 6 Years Experience.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 07 November 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
Related Jobs
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Accounting Assistant x4
Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
IS Auditor
Deadline:
Croco Motors
Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Finance Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Audit Assistant
Deadline:
Africa University
Internal Auditor Assistant
Deadline:
PPC Cement
Accounting Officer (Gwanda)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Billing Clerk (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Administrative Assistant: Finance (Harare)
Deadline:
First Pack Marketing
Accountant (Harare)
Deadline: