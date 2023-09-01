Financial Controller Transit, Overload, Abnormal Load Fees & Fuel Levy

Job Description

The position exists to provide revenue assurance by establishing financial policies, procedures, controls, and reporting systems to the company's tolling revenue stream accounting. This is a hands-on position, with high level of involvement in all accounting functions including monthly financial reporting, journal financial statements, revenue analysis and presentation, as well as to ensure compliance to International Accounting Standards. The incumbent shall report to the Manager Management Accounting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Generating, preparing, presenting, detailed daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly revenue reports.

Ensuring effective, internal controls, proper communication with management, and appropriately tracking through remediation.

Reconciling tolling New Limpopo Bridge (NLB) revenue streams that is bank deposit slips against bank statements, cash ups and/ or banking summary against deposit slips variances versus banking, commission charged against revenue collected.

Engaging Ministry of Transport Infrastructural.

Development (MoTID) continuously on commissions to be rendered through emails and meetings.

Training, deploying, and supervising the revenue assurance clerks and data capturers.

Preparing monthly management accounts.

Preparing monthly flash accounts.

Preparing daily, monthly, annual cashflow reports.

Preparing and monitoring of departmental budgets.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O' Levels including Maths and English.

At least 2 A' Level passes or equivalent.

Degree in Accounting Finance or related field.

A Postgraduate Professional qualification such as ACCA/CIMA/CIS.

Masters' Degree an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources