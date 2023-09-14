Financial Operations Manager (Mwenezi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​ Twelve (12) Months

Reporting to the Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide accurate, efficient and effective reporting through data analysis and presentation on a regular basis and as directed or requested.

Maintaining compliance with all internal and external regulatory policies and procedures including working knowledge of statute and institutional policies.

Provide leadership to and managing financial services staff by monitoring and advising staff in all areas of job performance to ensure compliance and adherence to achieve positive programmes outcome.

Performing project invoicing, budgeting and profitability analysis processes conduct and opportunity management.

Measuring departmental performance with appropriate metrix on a regular basis.

Provide support for field programmes by conducting live training meetings on financial systems and processes.

Assessing financial risks within the organization.

Managing the organisation’s cashflows and investment portfolios.

Managing the organisation’s Asset Register.

Collaborating and working in different capacities as part of a team and demonstrating skill in providing direction.

Tracking of the project budgets during implementation to ensure that expenditure is according to plan and participates in Budget Variance Analysis meetings through providing responses and explanations with respect to actual expenditures.

Developing annual budgets, projections, financial planning, costing estimates and monthly cash forecasting.

Preparing Audit packs for both internal and external auditing and responding to audit queries and ensuring that audit exceptions are addressed.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Possession of a Master’s Degree is an added advantage.

Possession of a professional qualification is a distinct advantage.

At least three (3) years relevant work experience.

Experience of working in an NGO is a distinct advantage.

Ability to handle multiple, concurrent and complex financial tasks.

Experience in building cases (financial return on investment required).

Excellent analytical and advisory skills with high work standards and ability to promote teamwork.

Demonstrable skills in the development of finance and accounting policies, procedures and systems in an NGO.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.