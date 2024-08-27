Financial Risk Analyst (Harare)
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Financial Risk Analyst within the Group Risk Analytics and Financial Modeling Department of CBZ Holdings Limited. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
- Carry out all relevant data preparation tasks related to modeling specified financial risk metrics.
- Carry out model calibrations, under relevant supervision, using software such as R, Python, MATLAB or other.
- Carry out model documentation as per governance framework and best practice.
- Carry out all relevant data preparation activities related to the predictive analytics task and carry out research relevant to the models to be developed.
- Carry out all relevant data preparation tasks related to IFRS requirements.
- Carry out research relevant to the models to be developed.
- Assist in the performing stress tests, back tests, scenario analyses and scenario generation in varied contexts and forecast macro-economic variables and financial rates for use in forward looking models.
- A Bachelor’s degree in any of Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Physics, Operations Research or Statistics.
- Studying towards an actuarial qualification, FRM, PRM, CFA, CQF or other an added advantage.
- Experience working in a medium to large financial services company in the banking and/or insurance sector.
- Knowledge of Machine Learning theories and applications to business.
- At least 1 years’ experience in risk management and/or quantitative job function in a financial institution.
- Very strong analytical skills.
Deadline: 07 September 2024
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.