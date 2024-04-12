First Aider/ Nurse Aide: Enterprise Division

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting directly to the Executive Director, the successful candidate will be tasked with various key responsibilities including:

Managing incidents and ensuring casualty safety.

Placing an unconscious casualty into the recovery position.

Performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when necessary.

Utilizing automated external defibrillators (AED) effectively.

Providing prompt and effective first aid treatment.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.