First Aider/ Nurse Aide: Enterprise Division
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting directly to the Executive Director, the successful candidate will be tasked with various key responsibilities including:
- Managing incidents and ensuring casualty safety.
- Placing an unconscious casualty into the recovery position.
- Performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when necessary.
- Utilizing automated external defibrillators (AED) effectively.
- Providing prompt and effective first aid treatment.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a full First Aid/Nurse Aide certificate.
- At least 5 ‘O’ Levels with English and Mathematics.
- At least 1 (one) year relevant working experience.
- Detail-oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 12 April 2024
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.