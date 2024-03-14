Fiscal Justice, Youth Engagement & Movement Building Programme Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) seeks to fill in the following position under its programming pillars:

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is a socio- economic justice coalition pre- occupied with the quest for Social and Economic Justice established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ involvement in making public policy and pro- people and sustainable. Its specific objectives are: To raise the level of economic literacy among ZIMCODD members to include views and participation of grassroots and marginalised communities, facilitate research, lobbying and advocacy in order to raise the level of economic literacy and fiscal transparency on issues of debt, national/municipal budgets, trade and sustainable development, formulate credible and sustainable economic and social policy alternatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in concept note development and implementation of activities.

Assisting in organising workshops and trainings for ZIMCODD.

Assisting in compiling data for quarterly semi-annual, and annual project reports.

Assisting in data management, data capturing, and analysis.

Assisting in the fundraising activities of ZIMCODD.

Raising requests for program activities.

Assisting in the mobilization of stakeholders for workshops.

Managing ZIMCODD participants’ registers and database.

Work with program officers in scanning the environment and coming up with risk mitigation measures.

Assisting in driving ZIMCODD strategic goals and objectives.

Assisting in logistics, preparation, organizing, and participation in workshops, sector-specific meetings, and regional committee meetings for ZIMCODD.

Any other relevant tasks as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Political Science, Public Administration, Development Studies, Peace Studies or any other relevant Social Science Degree.

A person of high integrity with no criminal record, reliability, highly motivated with a personal drive for high achievement.

Passionate about advancing social and economic justice issues with marginalised groups and disadvantaged communities.

Someone who has interacted with ZIMCODD work before.

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and skills should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com, with a motivational letter and detailed curriculum. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in email subject.