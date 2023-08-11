Fitness Trainers (Strength & Conditioning) For Junior & Women National Teams x3

Job Description

ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant positions mentioned above for the National team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure the National team players are in good physical conditions to compete at all levels

Shall be the Fitness Trainer for all Zimbabwe Junior and Women National Teams’ Goalkeepers

Shall train the Fitness Trainers of the top flight Women Clubs and Youth Teams

To provide support in strength, conditioning and sports science for the Women

National Teams’ and Youth Players

Apply scientific and technology principles and techniques with the aim of improving players’ performance

Providing information to the head coach on general physical fitness of the National teams’ players

Qualifications and Experience

Experience working with a national team or top flight club.

Relevant academic qualification in sports science.

Training and certification with football physical fitness.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw