Fitness Trainers (Strength & Conditioning) For Junior & Women National Teams x3
Job Description
ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant positions mentioned above for the National team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure the National team players are in good physical conditions to compete at all levels
- Shall be the Fitness Trainer for all Zimbabwe Junior and Women National Teams’ Goalkeepers
- Shall train the Fitness Trainers of the top flight Women Clubs and Youth Teams
- To provide support in strength, conditioning and sports science for the Women
- National Teams’ and Youth Players
- Apply scientific and technology principles and techniques with the aim of improving players’ performance
- Providing information to the head coach on general physical fitness of the National teams’ players
Qualifications and Experience
- Experience working with a national team or top flight club.
- Relevant academic qualification in sports science.
- Training and certification with football physical fitness.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw
Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00amGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is the governing body of football in Zimbabwe. It is responsible for organising national football competitions in Zimbabwe and managing the Zimbabwe national football teams.
The current ZIFA was founded in 1979. It has been affiliated with FIFA since 1965 and has been a member of the CAF since 1980.
