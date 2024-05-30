Fitter and Turner

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the incumbent’s key accountabilities shall be:

Grinding, cutting and shaping metal and other raw materials.

Repairing, maintaining and operating large pieces of machinery.

operating specialized tools to manufacture parts.

Performing regular maintenance on machinery, diagnosing and repairing any faults.

Setting guides, stops and other controls for tools and setting up prescribed cutting and shaping tools.

Monitoring fabrication services carefully and making safe adjustments.

Cutting, threading, bending and fitting hydraulic and noematic lines and pipes.

Overseeing the day to day running of the plant and workshop.

Attending to plant installation and maintenance.

Conducting weekly plant inspection, services and produce the weekly plant performance report.

Ordering spares and other requirements for the workshop.

Recommending modification to plants and executes them upon approval.

Investigating all incidences and ensures corrective and preventive action is taken to prevent recurrence.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics, and a Certificate /Diploma in Machine Shop Engineering or a Class 1 Journeyman qualification.

At least 2 years’ experience working in a mechanical field is a requirement.

The candidate should possess good interpersonal skills, strong analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to work independently and under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: