Fitter And Turner (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above-mentioned vacancy at our Chitungwiza Factory.

Duties and Responsibilities

Disassembles and reassembles equipment and machinery.

Installs plant and equipment.

Repairs equipment and machinery.

Machines machinery and equipment components to specified fits and tolerances.

Ensures safe working environment and practices in line with Factories and Works Act.

Ensures proper housekeeping.

Qualifications and Experience

5 years post qualification experience.

National Craft Certificate in Fitting & Turning.

Trade tested Skilled Worker Class 1 in Fitting and Turning.

5 ‘O’ Levels including English, Maths and Science.

Other

How to Apply

CVS to be dropped at number 41 kelvin north graniteside Harare, stating the role being applied for or send on email: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw

Deadline: 01 June 2023