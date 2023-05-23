Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Nash Furnishers

Fitter And Turner (Harare)

Nash Furnishers
Jun. 01, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above-mentioned vacancy at our Chitungwiza Factory.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Disassembles and reassembles equipment and machinery.
  • Installs plant and equipment.
  • Repairs equipment and machinery.
  • Machines machinery and equipment components to specified fits and tolerances.
  • Ensures safe working environment and practices in line with Factories and Works Act.
  • Ensures proper housekeeping.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 years post qualification experience.
  • National Craft Certificate in Fitting & Turning.
  • Trade tested Skilled Worker Class 1 in Fitting and Turning.
  • 5 ‘O’ Levels including English, Maths and Science.

Other

How to Apply

CVS to be dropped at number 41 kelvin north graniteside Harare, stating the role being applied for or send on email: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw

Deadline: 01 June 2023

Nash Furnishers

Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.

Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263731669843

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Electrician

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Biomedical Technician

Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Associated Belts and Bearings

Shop Manager

Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Instrument Technician (Harare)

Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Fitter Machinist (Harare)

Deadline:
Mutare Polytechnic
Mutare Polytechnic

Technician

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback