Fitter (Bulawayo)
Carry out scheduled planned and unplanned maintenance in a competent manner, in support of the Asset Care Plan and towards the achievement of the Engineering department's Key perfomance indicators.
- Perform stand-by duties.
- Train apprentices and Handymen.
- Completes job cards correctly and accurately with respect to time, asset classes, sub-classes, and failure causes.
- Submits Asset Care Change suggestions for continuous improvement purposes.
- Liaises with planning personnel to ensure that work order feedback is captured correctly.
- Performs metalworking, machining and fabrication activities.
- Performs planned and unplanned maintenance activities (as per CMMS) in a timeous and cost-effective manner to the correct standard.
- Performs preliminary failure diagnostics on equipment failures in order to take remedial action.
- Identifies pro-active maintenance opportunities.
- Provides feedback to the foreman on the execution of work for continuous improvement and for the enhancement of future planning.
- National Certificate in Machine Shop Engineering (Apprenticeship trained or Trade tested).
- At least 2 years experience in heavy manufacturing or mining environment.
PPC Cement
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.