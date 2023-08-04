Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Fitter-class 2 (Bulawayo)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 2 Fitter to join our workshop team in Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Fitting locomotives, loaders, winches and other equipment as directed by the foreman.
- Participating in the commissioning of equipment.
- Attending to breakdowns.
- Compiling BOMs on all the equipment that comes from customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 O Level passes.
- Class 2 Fitter.
- National certificate is an added advantage.
- Ability to interpret equipment manuals.
- A minimum of 3 years' working experience post qualification.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs on both emails: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 11 August 2023
