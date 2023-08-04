Fitter-class 2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 2 Fitter to join our workshop team in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Fitting locomotives, loaders, winches and other equipment as directed by the foreman.

Participating in the commissioning of equipment.

Attending to breakdowns.

Compiling BOMs on all the equipment that comes from customers.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 O Level passes.

Class 2 Fitter.

National certificate is an added advantage.

Ability to interpret equipment manuals.

A minimum of 3 years' working experience post qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on both emails: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023