Shepco Industrial Supplies

Fitter-class 2 (Bulawayo)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Aug. 11, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 2 Fitter to join our workshop team in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Fitting locomotives, loaders, winches and other equipment as directed by the foreman.
  • Participating in the commissioning of equipment.
  • Attending to breakdowns.
  • Compiling BOMs on all the equipment that comes from customers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of 5 O Level passes.
  • Class 2 Fitter.
  • National certificate is an added advantage.
  • Ability to interpret equipment manuals.
  • A minimum of 3 years' working experience post qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on both emails: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

